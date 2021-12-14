Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. 8,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,691. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.