Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 788,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

