Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 112,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 627,501 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Atotech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 521.5% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth $2,611,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter valued at $3,302,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Atotech by 19,576.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Atotech during the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.