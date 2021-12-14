CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.69

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.