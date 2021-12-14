CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.69

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.