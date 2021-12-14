BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading Down 5.1%

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 3,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,108,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,592,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

