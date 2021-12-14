ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Up 3.4%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.60 and last traded at $104.58. 752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

