China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in November

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGHLY traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. China Gas has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

