China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in November

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CGHLY traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. China Gas has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.
China Gas Company Profile
