Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EAXR remained flat at $$7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.
Ealixir Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.