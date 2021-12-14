Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EAXR remained flat at $$7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

