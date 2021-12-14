Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSCSY stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $58.50. 2,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. Disco has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

