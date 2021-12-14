Playgroundz Market Capitalization Tops $227,169.68 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $227,169.68 and $323.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.33 or 0.08017726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,034.34 or 1.00285952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

