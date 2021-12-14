-$0.34 EPS Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($6.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FTCH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

NYSE FTCH traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,878. Farfetch has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 131,961 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 205,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.