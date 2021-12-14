Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.30.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

