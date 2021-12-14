Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,456. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

