Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $10.22 on Tuesday, reaching $308.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.61. The firm has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

