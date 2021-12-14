Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.