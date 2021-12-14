Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

IR traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 17,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,917. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,098,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

