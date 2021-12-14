International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. 18,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,467,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.