Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $43,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

BDX opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

