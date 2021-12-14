First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.