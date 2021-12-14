Dearborn Partners LLC Has $39.33 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $39,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

NYSE SHW opened at $346.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $348.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

