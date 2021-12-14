Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,147. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

