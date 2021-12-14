Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $236.88. 5,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.05 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

