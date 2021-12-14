Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,294 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $143.17. 81,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $397.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.