Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on D.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.66.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,184. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.94.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.