Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 781.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

