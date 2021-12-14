Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.78 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report sales of $136.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.75 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $533.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.64 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after buying an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

