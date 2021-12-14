Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $2,449.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,781.99 or 0.99583047 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,599,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

