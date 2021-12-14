Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $254,428.29 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Innova has a market cap of $254,428.29 and approximately $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.