Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 73.0% in November

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FINS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.