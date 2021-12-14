Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in November

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock remained flat at $$8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,383. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

