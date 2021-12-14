Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the November 15th total of 667,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 617,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

