Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.