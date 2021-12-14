Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

NASDAQ COST opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

