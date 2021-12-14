Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.