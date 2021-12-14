Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,536. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

