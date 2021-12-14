Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

