Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $255.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

