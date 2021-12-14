Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

IAG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 361,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 509,666 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.