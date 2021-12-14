QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,727 shares of company stock worth $6,476,827. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $181.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,290. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

