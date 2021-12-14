Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467,328. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

