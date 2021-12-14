Aspiriant LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,882.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,725.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

