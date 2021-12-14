Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report $194.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.90 million and the highest is $211.33 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $827.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.