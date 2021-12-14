Voss Capital LLC Sells 115,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 1,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.