Voss Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. American Outdoor Brands accounts for approximately 4.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 3.33% of American Outdoor Brands worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 7,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,027. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $278.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

