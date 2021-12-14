Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.27. 98,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,775. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

