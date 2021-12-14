Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.