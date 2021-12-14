Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 248,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

