Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,151 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. 20,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,239. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.