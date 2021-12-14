Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.74. 7,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,010. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

