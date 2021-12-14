Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 22.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $477,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

